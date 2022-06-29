91 new corona cases, one death reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The coronavirus cases are on the rise in Punjab, and around 91 new cases were reported in the province on Wednesday during the last 24 hours while one death from the virus was reported.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached had 580,258, while the death toll had been reported at 13,571 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 68 cases in Lahore, 14 in Rawalpindi, three in Gujrat, two in Gujranwala, one each in Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Nankana Sahib and Chiniot during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 11,450,243 tests so far, while 493,289 confirmed patients had been recovered.

The Health Department urged masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. People should contact 1033 immediately on showing of symptoms of coronavirus, said the department. The department also urged citizens to get vaccine and booster doses for permanent protection.