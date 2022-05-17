92 cases of Lumpy skin disease reported in KP

More than 90 cases of Lumpy Skin disease of livestock has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the infection has spread in the province during last week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :More than 90 cases of Lumpy Skin disease of livestock has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the infection has spread in the province during last week.

An official of Livestock Department told APP on request of anonymity that during the last one week cases of infection are reported in districts including Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Kohat, D.I.Khan, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

However, he hastened to add, the infection is not so sever in KP as was in Sindh province because no cases of mortality is reported yet.

The variant of virus causing infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seems not so sever as was in Sindh where mortality was reported among infected animals, the official added.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has received funds for purchase of medicine and in this connection issued tenders for procurement.

Six companies have been registered for supply of medicine and after completion of bidding formalities further steps would be taken, he added.

In response to a question, the official agreed that measures on emergency basis needed to be taken for prevention of the disease.

The department has to follow officials rules for disbursement of funds and it will take time, he added.

The official also clarified that Lumpy Skin is not a zoonotic disease and consumption of milk or meat of infected animal can not transmit disease into humans.

He also stressed upon owners of diary forms to take measures for ensuring cleanliness and use mosquito repellent to prevent spread of disease.

The infected animal should be kept in seclusion, separating from other animals, and given proper treatment as per advise of veterinary.