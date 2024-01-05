96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebrates in Larkana

The 96th Birth Anniversary of the founder of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was celebrated here on Friday with great zeal and enthusiasm and recalled his services, struggle, ideology and sacrifices for the country

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The 96th Birth Anniversary of the founder of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was celebrated here on Friday with great zeal and enthusiasm and recalled his services, struggle, ideology and sacrifices for the country.

He was born on the 5th of January, 1928, and laid the foundation for democracy in the country with the formation of the Pakistan People’s Party on the 30th of November, 1967.

Wreaths were laid at the grave and special prayers were offered for the departed soul.

Quran Khawani was held at the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto’s family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

On the occasion, collective prayer was also held in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, for the departed souls of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and others.

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Political Secretary to Chairman PPP Jameel Ahmed Soomro, former provincial minister Suhail Anwer Siyal, District President of PPP Larkana Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Chairman District Council Larkana Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, leaders and workers of PPP, students of various schools and all walks of life participated in the Quran Khawani.

Lunger (free food) was also distributed among the participants and the poor.

Meanwhile, a function was arranged by the PPP Larkana city near Jinnah Bagh Larkana on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of their leader.

A cake was cut for the 96th birthday anniversary of Shaheed Z.A. Bhutto on the occasion.

Quran Khwani was also held at Al-Murtaza House Larkana for the founder of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.