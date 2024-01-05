Open Menu

96th Birth Anniversary Of Shaheed ZA Bhutto Celebrates In Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2024 | 11:55 PM

96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebrates in Larkana

The 96th Birth Anniversary of the founder of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was celebrated here on Friday with great zeal and enthusiasm and recalled his services, struggle, ideology and sacrifices for the country

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The 96th Birth Anniversary of the founder of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was celebrated here on Friday with great zeal and enthusiasm and recalled his services, struggle, ideology and sacrifices for the country.

He was born on the 5th of January, 1928, and laid the foundation for democracy in the country with the formation of the Pakistan People’s Party on the 30th of November, 1967.

Wreaths were laid at the grave and special prayers were offered for the departed soul.

Quran Khawani was held at the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto’s family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

On the occasion, collective prayer was also held in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, for the departed souls of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and others.

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Political Secretary to Chairman PPP Jameel Ahmed Soomro, former provincial minister Suhail Anwer Siyal, District President of PPP Larkana Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Chairman District Council Larkana Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, leaders and workers of PPP, students of various schools and all walks of life participated in the Quran Khawani.

Lunger (free food) was also distributed among the participants and the poor.

Meanwhile, a function was arranged by the PPP Larkana city near Jinnah Bagh Larkana on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of their leader.

A cake was cut for the 96th birthday anniversary of Shaheed Z.A. Bhutto on the occasion.

Quran Khwani was also held at Al-Murtaza House Larkana for the founder of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Poor Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Khursheed Ahmed Larkana Bagh January November Prayer Family All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

1 minute ago
 Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early ..

Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early rate cut hopes

29 seconds ago
 Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presiden ..

Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presidential bid

30 seconds ago
 Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

1 minute ago
 Academicians play vital role in driving movements ..

Academicians play vital role in driving movements forward : Mushaal

39 minutes ago
 Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hosp ..

Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hospitals since Oct 7, says WHO

39 minutes ago
Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led ..

Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led coalition

51 minutes ago
 'Akbari Sarai' renovation begins

'Akbari Sarai' renovation begins

51 minutes ago
 Senegal Constitutional Council rejects opposition ..

Senegal Constitutional Council rejects opposition leader's presidential candidac ..

51 minutes ago
 'Starsky & Hutch' star David Soul dies aged 80

'Starsky & Hutch' star David Soul dies aged 80

51 minutes ago
 Constable elite police force Kohat died due to car ..

Constable elite police force Kohat died due to cardiac arrest

1 hour ago
 China calls for full ceasefire under UN resolution ..

China calls for full ceasefire under UN resolutions, stopping collective punishm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan