UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

976th Annual Urs Of Data Gunj Bakhsh To Begin On Friday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:29 PM

976th annual Urs of Data Gunj Bakhsh to begin on Friday

The 976th annual three-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Alhajveri, popularly known as Data Gunj Bakhsh, will start at his shrine here from Friday, October 18

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The 976th annual three-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Alhajveri, popularly known as Data Gunj Bakhsh, will start at his shrine here from Friday, October 18.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will inaugurate urs celebrations while performing traditional chadar-laying ceremony at the grave of the great Sufi saint, said Punjab Minister for Auqaf Sahibzada Syed Saeedul Hassain Shah.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club here on Tuesday, he said that about 500 Mashaikh, religious scholars and Na'at Khawans had been invited for the spiritual gatherings. As many as 200 spiritual leaders from Pakistan and India will participate in the Urs.

Regarding security arrangements, the minister said 103 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras had been installed and 2,000 policemen had been deputed to ensure security of visitors.

Eleven walk-through gates and 36 metal detectors had been provided to check the visitors at the entrance of the mazar. The bomb disposal squad will remain alert during the urs.

The minister said, 450 Razacars and 45 security guards of the Auqaf Department will perform duty to provide protection to the visitors. He said that the department had installed cameras on the mazar premises to monitor the celebrations.

A milk sabeel will also be inaugurated and DG Auqaf Tahir Raza Bokhari and Religious Affairs Committee Data Darbar Chairman Nazir Ahmad Chohan, MPA, were also present.

Camp offices of Wapda, Wasa, Civil Defence and first aid have also been established to facilitate the pilgrims, he added. Rescue 1122 staff besides five ambulances and motorcycle rescue will ramian on high alert during the urs.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Alert October Rescue 1122 TV From Usman Buzdar Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Indian army violates ceasefire with LoC, leaves tw ..

16 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Corporation officials ..

1 minute ago

US-led coalition confirms it left Syria's Manbij

1 minute ago

IMF Lowers Forecast for China's Economy Growth to ..

1 minute ago

IMF Lowers Russia's 2019 GDP Forecast to 1.1%, Dow ..

1 minute ago

IMF Cuts 2019 World GDP Growth Forecast to 3.0%, D ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.