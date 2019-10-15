976th annual Urs of Data Gunj Bakhsh to begin on Friday

The 976th annual three-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Alhajveri, popularly known as Data Gunj Bakhsh, will start at his shrine here from Friday, October 18

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The 976th annual three-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Alhajveri, popularly known as Data Gunj Bakhsh, will start at his shrine here from Friday, October 18.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will inaugurate urs celebrations while performing traditional chadar-laying ceremony at the grave of the great Sufi saint, said Punjab Minister for Auqaf Sahibzada Syed Saeedul Hassain Shah.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club here on Tuesday, he said that about 500 Mashaikh, religious scholars and Na'at Khawans had been invited for the spiritual gatherings. As many as 200 spiritual leaders from Pakistan and India will participate in the Urs.

Regarding security arrangements, the minister said 103 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras had been installed and 2,000 policemen had been deputed to ensure security of visitors.

Eleven walk-through gates and 36 metal detectors had been provided to check the visitors at the entrance of the mazar. The bomb disposal squad will remain alert during the urs.

The minister said, 450 Razacars and 45 security guards of the Auqaf Department will perform duty to provide protection to the visitors. He said that the department had installed cameras on the mazar premises to monitor the celebrations.

A milk sabeel will also be inaugurated and DG Auqaf Tahir Raza Bokhari and Religious Affairs Committee Data Darbar Chairman Nazir Ahmad Chohan, MPA, were also present.

Camp offices of Wapda, Wasa, Civil Defence and first aid have also been established to facilitate the pilgrims, he added. Rescue 1122 staff besides five ambulances and motorcycle rescue will ramian on high alert during the urs.