9th Hyderabad Literature Festival (HLF-9) to begin at Sindh Museum from Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival (HLF-09) will commence its two-day event on Saturday, January 13th. The inaugural ceremony is set to take place at the Sindh Museum Hyderabad on Saturday morning.

The event organizer and managing director of academy for the Promotion of Art, Literature and Literacy (APAL) Izhar Soomro told "APP" that the chief guests at the opening ceremony of the festival will be the interim provincial minister for culture, sports, youth affairs.

Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah, provincial minister for information, minority affairs and social security Muhammad Ahmad Shah and eminent poet and former Sindh minister of education, culture and tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah. While secretary culture, tourism, antiquities and archives Khalid Chachar, secretary auqaf and religious affairs Munawar Ali Mahesar, MD Sindh education foundation Abdul Kabir Qazi, architect and artist Hameer Soomro, writers Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Dr.

Akash Ansari and Noor Ahmed Janjhi will also among the guests.

He further informed that on the second day of the festival, caretaker Federal Minister for education, national harmony and Youth Affairs Madad Ali Sindhi will be the guest of honour. Director General culture MUnawar Ali Mahesar, Director culture Sher Muhammad Maher, famous artists Saeed Mangi, Rehmatullah Khalji and others will also participate in the program as honorary guests.

During the two-day festival, there will be lots to enjoy like theaters, youth mushaira, musical nights, dance performance, qawwali night, stage dramas and different stalls. On this occasion, an art exhibition will also be held by the students of Institute of Art and Design of University of Sindh, Jamshoro.