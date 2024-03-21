A Farewell Ceremony Held To Bid Farewell To Tank’s DPO
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) A farewell Iftar dinner ceremony was organized for the District Police Officer(DPO) Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah who has been transferred from the district.
A simple but impressive ceremony was hosted by the district police wherein District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Wali Khan Khan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoib Khan and SP investigation cadet Haji Nasir Khan besides other senior officials of the district administration and police were present.
Speaking on the occasion, the DPO expressed his gratitude for the support and cooperation extended to him by the entire district administration, police force, and the people.
He emphasized the importance of teamwork and vowed to cherish the memories of his time in Tank district.
Other speakers lauded the DPO for his honesty, courage, and dedication to serving the community.
They said his efforts in maintaining law and order, combating terrorism, and fostering a strong bond between the police force and the local community were commended.
The farewell dinner concluded with prayers for the progress, prosperity, and peace of the nation, as well as appreciation for the sacrifices made by law enforcement personnel in ensuring the safety and security of the citizens.
