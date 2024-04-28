Open Menu

OPD Of Bahawalpur’s Civil Hospital Being Activated

Published April 28, 2024 | 10:50 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Medical Superintendent, Bahawal Victoria Hospital (One of largest civil hospitals of the country), Dr. Muhammad Aamir Bukhari has said that all counters of OPD of BVH were being made operational.

Talking to journalists here, he said that reconstruction; repairing and renovation work of new Outdoor Patient Department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital had been completed, adding that all counters of OPD of BVH were being made operational.

He said that the Punjab government had provided adequate funds to BVH and added that all necessary facilities were being provided at OPD of BVH.

“All necessary and important medical machinery and equipments have been provided to OPD,” he said.

He said that BVH had been playing significant role in provision of medical treatment facilities to all regions of the country as saying patients from all provinces of the country used to visit BVH for standard medical treatment.

