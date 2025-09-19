AAC Galiyat conducts surprise inspection of Kali Mitti chairlift, operator arrested over negligence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Following the directions of the provincial government’s public agenda, Additional Assistant Commissioner Galiyat, Shameem Ullah, carried out a surprise inspection of the Kali Mitti Doli/Chair Lift.

During the inspection, it was found that no staff member was present at the chairlift during school hours, and 12 to 13 students were being boarded at once, nearly double the prescribed safety limit of 7 to 8 persons.

Officials termed this a serious act of negligence that could have endangered students’ lives.

In response, the chairlift operator was arrested for violating SOPs and showing carelessness.

Authorities stressed that strict action was necessary to avoid such incidents in the future, recalling that in the past, similar negligence in Hazara Division had led to tragic accidents involving chairlifts.

The district administration has appealed to parents and students to strictly follow safety protocols during travel and to give priority to their own safety.