Open Menu

AAC Galiyat Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Kali Mitti Chairlift, Operator Arrested Over Negligence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 01:10 PM

AAC Galiyat conducts surprise inspection of Kali Mitti chairlift, operator arrested over negligence

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Following the directions of the provincial government’s public agenda, Additional Assistant Commissioner Galiyat, Shameem Ullah, carried out a surprise inspection of the Kali Mitti Doli/Chair Lift.

During the inspection, it was found that no staff member was present at the chairlift during school hours, and 12 to 13 students were being boarded at once, nearly double the prescribed safety limit of 7 to 8 persons.

Officials termed this a serious act of negligence that could have endangered students’ lives.

In response, the chairlift operator was arrested for violating SOPs and showing carelessness.

Authorities stressed that strict action was necessary to avoid such incidents in the future, recalling that in the past, similar negligence in Hazara Division had led to tragic accidents involving chairlifts.

The district administration has appealed to parents and students to strictly follow safety protocols during travel and to give priority to their own safety.

Recent Stories

Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

5 minutes ago
 How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC ..

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

38 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

4 hours ago
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed ..

Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut

11 hours ago
 Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

11 hours ago
 Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

12 hours ago
 UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear ..

UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris

13 hours ago
 UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth M ..

UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship

13 hours ago
 Officer suspended for overstepping authority in au ..

Officer suspended for overstepping authority in audit papers

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan