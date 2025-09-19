Two suspects arrested for shooting and injuring youth in Shnai Payeen

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Mansehra Police Friday have arrested two suspects, Noman son of Jahangir and Shoaib son of Zafar Iqbal, residents of Mirpur Azad Kashmir, for allegedly shooting and injuring a young man, Muaz Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmed, in Shnai Payeen within the jurisdiction of Khaki Police Station.

The case has been registered under attempted murder charges on the complaint of the injured.

According to police, SHO Khaki Saad Aamir along with his team was on patrol when the control room informed them that occupants of a Vigo AVG/05 had opened fire on a youth and fled the scene.

Acting swiftly, police pursued the vehicle and intercepted it at Pano Interchange, arresting the suspects.

Further investigation is underway.