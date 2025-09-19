India in a state of shock suffering convincing defeat in retaliatory 'Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos': APC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) All Parties Conference (APC) on Friday said India was in a state of shock after the success of Operation "Bunyan-al-Marsoos" and this successful operation had boosted the morale of the people associated with the Kashmir freedom movement.

This was unanimously stated in a joint declaration passed in an All Parties Conference (APC) which was held at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis with Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq in the chair, the AJK government handout has issued here.

It continued that the APC was attended by the leadership of all political parties of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League (N), All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party, Jamiat-e-Hadith, Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Azad Kashmir.

At a press briefing after the APC, former AJK Prime Minister, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan read out the joint declaration to the media.

“The entire political leadership of Azad Kashmir fully supports the ongoing freedom movement in occupied Kashmir and stands shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in occupied Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination,” the declaration added.

Speaking on the occasion, former Prime Minister Sardar Atiq Khan said all institutions established in Azad Kashmir were the achievement of national leaders and political leadership.

The People's Party Azad Kashmir, President Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin said, “We all agree that no one can be allowed to undermine our sacrifices".

PML-N President Shah Ghulam Qadir said that while political manifestos differ, all parties are united on the identity of the state. “We will launch the public relations campaign together,” he affirmed.

