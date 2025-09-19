Open Menu

Egypt FM Phones Dar; Felicitates On Pakistan-Saudi Defence Pact

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Egypt FM phones Dar; felicitates on Pakistan-Saudi defence pact

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar received a call from Foreign Minister of Egypt Dr. Badr Abdelatty who warmly felicitated Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on the signing of the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement.

During the telephonic conversation held on Thursday evening, the Egyptian foreign minister said the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence agreement was an important milestone in strengthening partnership, trust and cooperation.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments, underscoring the importance of peace, stability and economic progress.

They reaffirmed their commitment to multilateral cooperation and look forward to substantive interactions at 80th session of the UN General Assembly next week.

Recent Stories

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC ..

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

15 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed ..

Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut

10 hours ago
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

11 hours ago
 Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

12 hours ago
 UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear ..

UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris

13 hours ago
 UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth M ..

UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship

13 hours ago
 Officer suspended for overstepping authority in au ..

Officer suspended for overstepping authority in audit papers

13 hours ago
 Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Frien ..

Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Friendship: Adviser to the Prime Mi ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan