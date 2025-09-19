Egypt FM Phones Dar; Felicitates On Pakistan-Saudi Defence Pact
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar received a call from Foreign Minister of Egypt Dr. Badr Abdelatty who warmly felicitated Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on the signing of the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement.
During the telephonic conversation held on Thursday evening, the Egyptian foreign minister said the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence agreement was an important milestone in strengthening partnership, trust and cooperation.
The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments, underscoring the importance of peace, stability and economic progress.
They reaffirmed their commitment to multilateral cooperation and look forward to substantive interactions at 80th session of the UN General Assembly next week.
