Health Minister stresses safety & necessity of 'Cervical Cancer Vaccine' despite limited doses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal appealed to the public to trust 'Cervical Cancer Vaccine', noting Pakistan’s inclusion among 151 countries providing it, despite receiving a limited supply and revealed that officials are vaccinating their own children to encourage protection of girls aged 9 to 14.

While in exclusive speaking to a local news channel, Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal emphasized that the cervical cancer vaccine is both safe and essential for protecting young girls in Pakistan.

He acknowledged the limited availability of the vaccine but assured the public that the government is committed to expanding access and raising awareness about its importance.

The Health Minister also revealed that many officials, including himself have vaccinated their own children to set an example and build public confidence.

He urged parents to trust the vaccine and ensure girls aged 9 to 14 receive it to prevent cervical cancer and safeguard their future health.

Responding to a query, the Health Minister highlighted that many Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia and Kuwait have successfully vaccinated their populations against cervical

cancer, demonstrating their commitment to public health and the well-being of their citizens.

He emphasized that Pakistan is following this important global health trend to protect its own girls and ensure a healthier future.

To another question, Minister health added that Pakistan is already behind schedule and still has a limited supply of the vaccine, stressing that the WHO and global research have endorsed its safety; he emphasized that the ideal age for vaccination is 9 to 14 years and warned that 97% of cervical cancer cases affect girls compared to only 3% in males.

He also clarified that the vaccine’s purpose is to strengthen immunity and not linked to sexual behavior, stressing it protects the girls, mothers, sisters and wives of the nation.

He highlighted that cancer treatment is costly and out of reach for many, making vaccination the most effective and affordable preventive measure.

He also mentioned that new vaccines for various diseases are continuously being developed worldwide.

Kamal concluded with called for collective cooperation from the public and urged media outlets to promote accurate and positive information about the vaccine.