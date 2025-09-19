Open Menu

Dacoit Killed In Encounter With CCD

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Dacoit killed in encounter with CCD

HASSAN ABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A robber on Friday was killed during encounter with Crime Control Department (CCD) in Chach area.

The CCD spokesman said a three members dacoit gang opened firing on a CCD team, adding in retaliation the outlaws escape from the scene by leaving a motorcycle.

He said the CCD team chased the fleeing dacoit and arrested an outlaw in injured condition.

The injured dacoit succumbed to his injuries while shifting to a nearby hospital, he said adding the body had been identified as Abu Bakar.

The people had appreciated the CCD’s performance to maintain law and order in the areas, the spokesman said.

APP/ghh/378

Recent Stories

vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed ..

Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut

10 hours ago
 Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

10 hours ago
Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

11 hours ago
 UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear ..

UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris

12 hours ago
 UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth M ..

UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship

13 hours ago
 Officer suspended for overstepping authority in au ..

Officer suspended for overstepping authority in audit papers

13 hours ago
 Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Frien ..

Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Friendship: Adviser to the Prime Mi ..

13 hours ago
 Eight accused arrested during crackdown against dr ..

Eight accused arrested during crackdown against drug dealer

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan