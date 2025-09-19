IRSA releases 216,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 216,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 226,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 135,400 cusecs and 135,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1238:85 feet, which was 188.

85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 18,800 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 177,300, 154,400, 398,900, and 446,500 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 43,300 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.