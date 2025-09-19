Open Menu

AC Inspects Petrol Pumps To Ensure SOPs

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM

AC inspects petrol pumps to ensure SOPs

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kohat Dr. Nida Iqbal on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of petrol pumps located in different areas of the city to ensure Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

On this occasion, the price of petrol, available quantity, quality, measurement system and legal documents were examined in detail.

During the inspection, the quality and quantity of petrol was declared satisfactory, while all documents and measuring instruments were also found to be in accordance with the law.

However, the AC insturucted the petrol pump owners to provide all possible relief to

the public and no negligence or overselling would be tolerated.

She said said that the government was taking all possible steps to provide facilities to the public and in this regard, the

process of monitoring petrol pumps and other business centers would be continued.

She warned that strict legal action will be taken against any violations or complaint in the upcoming inspections.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakist ..

ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..

3 minutes ago
 Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

14 minutes ago
 How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC ..

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

47 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed ..

Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut

11 hours ago
 Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

11 hours ago
 Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

12 hours ago
 UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear ..

UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris

13 hours ago
 UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth M ..

UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan