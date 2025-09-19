AC Inspects Petrol Pumps To Ensure SOPs
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kohat Dr. Nida Iqbal on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of petrol pumps located in different areas of the city to ensure Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
On this occasion, the price of petrol, available quantity, quality, measurement system and legal documents were examined in detail.
During the inspection, the quality and quantity of petrol was declared satisfactory, while all documents and measuring instruments were also found to be in accordance with the law.
However, the AC insturucted the petrol pump owners to provide all possible relief to
the public and no negligence or overselling would be tolerated.
She said said that the government was taking all possible steps to provide facilities to the public and in this regard, the
process of monitoring petrol pumps and other business centers would be continued.
She warned that strict legal action will be taken against any violations or complaint in the upcoming inspections.
APP/azq/378
