DHA CEO Inspects Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) District Health Authority (DHA) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhary on Friday inspected the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic, a 24/7 facility at Bonkan, Tehsil Sialkot.

According to the spokesperson, Dr.

Aslam reviewed staff attendance, medicine availability and key health indicators-- all of which were found satisfactory.

During the visit, the clinic reported 550 Out-Patient Department (OPD) cases, 112 antenatal care (ANC) cases, and 36 deliveries cases.

Dr. Chaudhary advised the clinic staff to further enhance healthcare services under the Chief Minister’s Health Programme.

