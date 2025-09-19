DHA CEO Inspects Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) District Health Authority (DHA) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhary on Friday inspected the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic, a 24/7 facility at Bonkan, Tehsil Sialkot.
According to the spokesperson, Dr.
Aslam reviewed staff attendance, medicine availability and key health indicators-- all of which were found satisfactory.
During the visit, the clinic reported 550 Out-Patient Department (OPD) cases, 112 antenatal care (ANC) cases, and 36 deliveries cases.
Dr. Chaudhary advised the clinic staff to further enhance healthcare services under the Chief Minister’s Health Programme.
Recent Stories
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns
Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel
UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris
UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Minister stresses safety & necessity of 'Cervical Cancer Vaccine' despite limited doses1 minute ago
-
DHA CEO inspects Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic1 minute ago
-
AC inspects petrol pumps to ensure SOPs1 minute ago
-
India in a state of shock suffering convincing defeat in retaliatory 'Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos': ..11 minutes ago
-
Two suspects arrested for shooting and injuring youth in Shnai Payeen11 minutes ago
-
AAC Galiyat conducts surprise inspection of Kali Mitti chairlift, operator arrested over negligence11 minutes ago
-
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA13 minutes ago
-
Illegal Afghan nationals involved in terrorism, crimes in Pakistan: DG ISPR21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 216,300 cusecs water31 minutes ago
-
Egypt FM phones Dar; felicitates on Pakistan-Saudi defence pact31 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in encounter with CCD51 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera vows to crush anti-state elements1 hour ago