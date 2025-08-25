Open Menu

AAC Seizes Black Partridge Chicks

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 12:50 PM

AAC seizes black Partridge Chicks

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) II Abrar Khattak, along with the Wildlife staff, on Monday, seized the black partridge chicks being sold illegally at cattle fair in Nihar area.

The official sources said inspection of cattle fairs in the district would continue to prevent future buying and selling of the birds.

APP/azq/378

