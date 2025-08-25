AAC Seizes Black Partridge Chicks
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 12:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) II Abrar Khattak, along with the Wildlife staff, on Monday, seized the black partridge chicks being sold illegally at cattle fair in Nihar area.
The official sources said inspection of cattle fairs in the district would continue to prevent future buying and selling of the birds.
APP/azq/378
