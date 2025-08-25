- Home
Iran secures sixth world title at Junior Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria
Iran Secures Sixth World Title At Junior Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships In Bulgaria
Published August 25, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam, on Monday congratulated Iranian wrestlers for clinching the championship title at the World Junior Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships held in Bulgaria.
The Iranian team secured its sixth world title with an impressive tally of one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, amassing a total of 117 points. The victory reaffirmed Iran’s longstanding legacy and dominance in the sport of wrestling on the global stage.
Dr Amiri Moghadam praised the young wrestlers as “champions who have once again demonstrated the strength and heritage of Iranian wrestling before the world.
The envoy also lauded the Armenian and Azerbaijani teams for their remarkable performances, finishing second and third, respectively. He commended their “dedication, sportsmanship, and courage” as a source of pride for the wrestling fraternity.
“Wrestling continues to unite and inspire. Here’s to the spirit of competition and friendship among nations,” the ambassador remarked.
