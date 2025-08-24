Open Menu

Dialogue Only Way Forward For Political Stability: Tariq Fazal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Dialogue only way forward for political stability: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Sunday said that dialogue is the only way to resolve the country’s political and national issues.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said the PTI founder’s political approach remains unchanged, still rooted in hatred and division.

He said that his arrogance and non-political attitude have pushed his politics into a dead end.

The minister said the Prime Minister has repeatedly extended invitations for talks, but the PTI founder has always avoided dialogue.

