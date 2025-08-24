Open Menu

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Day To Be Observed Across Pakistan And The World On September 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Day to be observed across Pakistan and the world on September 7

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Movement is set to observe September 7 as Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Day across the country and the world.

The movement has decided to observe the ten days of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat from September 1 to 11, emphasizing the importance of protecting the finality of prophethood in Chiniot on Sunday.

According to the details, the 38th annual International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference will be held in Chenab Nagar on September 7, which will serve as a significant event for the Muslim Ummah.

Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Chinioti MPA, Maulana Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, while exclusively talking to APP, said that the conference will feature participation from scholars and Sheikhs from home and abroad, and will provide a platform for discussing the importance of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.

It should be remembered that September 7 is a day of victory and joy for Muslims, marking the day when the National Assembly of Pakistan declared the Qadianis a non-Muslim minority in 1974.

The International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Movement observes this day by organizing a central gathering in Chenab Nagar every year, expressing the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

7 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

8 hours ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

11 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

11 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

16 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

1 day ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan