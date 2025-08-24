Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Day To Be Observed Across Pakistan And The World On September 7
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 11:40 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Movement is set to observe September 7 as Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Day across the country and the world.
The movement has decided to observe the ten days of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat from September 1 to 11, emphasizing the importance of protecting the finality of prophethood in Chiniot on Sunday.
According to the details, the 38th annual International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference will be held in Chenab Nagar on September 7, which will serve as a significant event for the Muslim Ummah.
Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Chinioti MPA, Maulana Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, while exclusively talking to APP, said that the conference will feature participation from scholars and Sheikhs from home and abroad, and will provide a platform for discussing the importance of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.
It should be remembered that September 7 is a day of victory and joy for Muslims, marking the day when the National Assembly of Pakistan declared the Qadianis a non-Muslim minority in 1974.
The International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Movement observes this day by organizing a central gathering in Chenab Nagar every year, expressing the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Day to be observed across Pakistan and the world on September 752 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way forward for political stability: Tariq Fazal52 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on adulterated food in Chiniot52 minutes ago
-
Central Milad Council meeting held in Kohat with great enthusiasm52 minutes ago
-
Delivery and governance top agenda for govt :Qaiser Sheikh52 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad to mark 1500th Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations on August 25th1 hour ago
-
Kohat police crack down on crime1 hour ago
-
Kohat police crack down on illegal gambling1 hour ago
-
Women's Handicrafts Exhibition in Attock empowers local talents1 hour ago
-
Flood alert issued for Chiniot district1 hour ago
-
PTI has lost public support: Kheal Das1 hour ago
-
Amir Muqam visits flood relief camp established by Ayesha foundation2 hours ago