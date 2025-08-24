Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Day to be observed across Pakistan and the world on September 7

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Movement is set to observe September 7 as Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Day across the country and the world.

The movement has decided to observe the ten days of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat from September 1 to 11, emphasizing the importance of protecting the finality of prophethood in Chiniot on Sunday.

According to the details, the 38th annual International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference will be held in Chenab Nagar on September 7, which will serve as a significant event for the Muslim Ummah.

Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Chinioti MPA, Maulana Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, while exclusively talking to APP, said that the conference will feature participation from scholars and Sheikhs from home and abroad, and will provide a platform for discussing the importance of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.

It should be remembered that September 7 is a day of victory and joy for Muslims, marking the day when the National Assembly of Pakistan declared the Qadianis a non-Muslim minority in 1974.

The International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Movement observes this day by organizing a central gathering in Chenab Nagar every year, expressing the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah.

APP/mha/378