ABAD delegation calls on Governor Sindh, discusses challenges of construction industry

A 15-member delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) led by Mohsin Shaikhani called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to discuss the challenges being faced by the construction industry at the Governor house here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :A 15-member delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) led by Mohsin Shaikhani called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to discuss the challenges being faced by the construction industry at the Governor house here on Tuesday.

The delegation apprised the Governor of issues including challenges to the construction industry and presented their suggestions to this effect.

They said, in their suggestions, that a regularization policy should be prepared for Sindh including Karachi like other provinces, said a communique.

They suggested to form a 'Regularization Commission' under the policy.

The delegation said that One Window facility for the building NOCs and Approval Procedures be ensured to facilitate the builders and the buyers.

They further said that the Nasla Tower issue should be contemplated under the humanitarian grounds and a strategy be prepared for the affectees of the tower.

The ABAD delegation also expressed their desire to meet the Prime Minister Imran Khan, on that the Governor Imran Ismail gave them assurance for a sooner meeting.