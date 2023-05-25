UrduPoint.com

Abbottabad Admin Organizes Huge Rally On Yaum-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Like other parts of the country, 'Yaum-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan' was observed in Hazara division on Thursday to express solidarity with the country's armed forces and particularly, pay tributes to the martyrs of valiant defenders of our borders. Rallies were held in all districts of Hazara division which where largely participated by people from all walks of life

In Abbottabad under the supervision of the district administration, a huge rally was organized to pay tribute to the martyrs on the day of remembrance. Commissioner Hazara Division, Amir Sultan Tareen, led the rally, which commenced at Jalal Baba Auditorium and concluded at Fawara Chowk.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, the Commissioner said that by observing 'Yaum-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan', we should send a message to the nation that respecting the martyrs, their families and their legacies should be the pride of every Pakistani. He emphasized that Pakistan Martyrs' Day should foster love, peace, hope, dignity and profound affection for our martyrs, eradicating hatred and bitterness. Great nations always remember their martyrs and it lies upon us to meet their families, express gratitude for the sacrifices made for the beloved nation and pay homage to their unparalleled sacrifices, he added.

Amir Sultan Tareen highlighted that as a united nation, it was our duty to remember the sacrifices of the martyrs and do everything possible for the safety and stability of the beloved nation.

He said, we must unite, honor the martyrs, and not hesitate to make any sacrifices for the sake of the country, as our religion, islam, teaches us to respect the martyrs.

The participants of the rally were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans' "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pakistan Army Paindabad".

At the end of the rally, the Commissioner Hazara prayed for the well-being, unity and success of Pakistan and Pakistan's armed forces.

The participants paid tribute to the armed forces and the martyrs, acknowledging their bravery and sacrifices. They illuminated the national heroes' sacrifices, expressing their commitment to national awakening and gratitude.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioner Saqlain Salim, Additional Assistant Commissioners and other officers of the district administration, DEO Male, Female, officers and staff of all Federal, provincial and district departments, representatives of civil society, lawyers, journalists, students from both government and private schools, officers from the health department, doctors, paramedics and individuals from all walks of life participated in the rally.

