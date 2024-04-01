Abbottabad Police Crackdown On Criminals Continues, Mobile Snatcher Aprehended
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tafail, a successful operation led by SHO Cantt. Police Station Sheraz Khan apprehended a mobile snatcher and robber
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tafail, a successful operation led by SHO Cantt. Police Station Sheraz Khan apprehended a mobile snatcher and robber.
The arrested suspect, identified as Saddam Hussain son of Muhammad Safdar resident of Nawanshahr, He also confessed to multiple robberies during initial interrogation.
The operation conducted under the supervision of SP Cantt. Dr. Omar, recovered 09 mobile phones, 01 motorcycle and a pistol. The apprehended suspect was involved in snatching mobile phones from citizens at gunpoint. Utilizing modern investigative techniques, including CCTV surveillance and scientific tools, Cantonment police successfully traced and arrested the suspect.
Further investigation into the case is currently underway as authorities seek additional details surrounding the suspect's criminal activities.
Recent Stories
IHC suspends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s sentence in Thoshakhana case
WB, IFC to continue support for Pakistan’s development goals
WB, IFC express continued support for Pakistan's development agendas
AJK PM expresses grief over passing of prominent figures
IHC judges’ letter: Former CJP Jilani recuses himself from heading commission
Court awards nine year sentence to a drug peddler
SFA inspects food items prepared for Iftari and Sehri
RPO awarded commendation certificate to SHO Chakri
APHC pays rich tributes to Dr. Guru, urges resolution of Kashmir dispute
AJK people face sudden price hike during holy month
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures foolproof security arrangements f ..
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC suspends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s sentence in Thoshakhana case2 minutes ago
-
IHC judges’ letter: Former CJP Jilani recuses himself from heading commission20 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine year sentence to a drug peddler5 minutes ago
-
SFA inspects food items prepared for Iftari and Sehri7 minutes ago
-
RPO awarded commendation certificate to SHO Chakri7 minutes ago
-
APHC pays rich tributes to Dr. Guru, urges resolution of Kashmir dispute7 minutes ago
-
AJK people face sudden price hike during holy month7 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures foolproof security arrangements for Chinese nationals ..7 minutes ago
-
SC larger bench to take up IHC's judges letter case as suo-motu45 minutes ago
-
Armed men attack police in Bahawalnagar45 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as returned candidate on NA-20745 minutes ago
-
Mangla Dam's water level rises as Himalayan snow melts46 minutes ago