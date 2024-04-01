Open Menu

Abbottabad Police Crackdown On Criminals Continues, Mobile Snatcher Aprehended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tafail, a successful operation led by SHO Cantt. Police Station Sheraz Khan apprehended a mobile snatcher and robber

The arrested suspect, identified as Saddam Hussain son of Muhammad Safdar resident of Nawanshahr, He also confessed to multiple robberies during initial interrogation.

The operation conducted under the supervision of SP Cantt. Dr. Omar, recovered 09 mobile phones, 01 motorcycle and a pistol. The apprehended suspect was involved in snatching mobile phones from citizens at gunpoint. Utilizing modern investigative techniques, including CCTV surveillance and scientific tools, Cantonment police successfully traced and arrested the suspect.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway as authorities seek additional details surrounding the suspect's criminal activities.

