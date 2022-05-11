UrduPoint.com

Abdul Qadir Baloch Joins National Party

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 04:01 PM

Prominent tribal leader and social activist Abdul Qadir Baloch, along with his family and like-minded friends, announced to join the National Party on Wednesday

Prominent tribal leader and social activist Abdul Qadir Baloch, along with his family and like-minded friends, announced to join the National Party on Wednesday.

He made the announcement following the meeting with the National Party leader Abdul Malik Baloch at NP district secretariat Gwadar showing full confidence in the Baloch leadership and agreeing with the aims and objectives of the National Party.

National Party Central Leader Senator Kohhda Akram Dashti, Haji Fida Hussain Dashti, Former Justice Shakeel Ahmed Baloch, Wajah Abul Hassan, Nisar Bizenjo, Dr. Noor Baloch, Ashraf Hussain, District President Faiz Naguri, Provincial Fisheries Secretary Adam Qadir Bakhsh, CC Member Madam Tahira Khurshid were also present.

