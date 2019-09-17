UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abrarul Haq Plants Sapling At Jilani Park

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:18 PM

Abrarul Haq plants sapling at Jilani Park

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and famous singer Abrarul Haq planted a sapling under Clean and Green Pakistan Tree Plantation Campaign initiated by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at Jilani Park, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and famous singer Abrarul Haq planted a sapling under Clean and Green Pakistan Tree Plantation Campaign initiated by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at Jilani Park, here on Tuesday.

Sharing his views with media on this occasion, Abrarul Haq stressed the need for planting maximum trees to protect the environment as a healthy environment esnured a healthy nation.

He added that the saplings, planted today, would grow up to leafy and shady trees in few years and help in overcoming the problems of pollution, which caused numerous health hazards.

PHA Director General Ghulam Farid said that trees were source of oxygen and refined the environment. He added that medicinal trees and herbs should also be planted.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Project Director Azhar Ali and Director (Headquarters) Mudassar Ijaz were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Azhar Ali Media

Recent Stories

Serbian Trade Ministry Refutes Allegations About S ..

2 minutes ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran FM

2 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco IPO Delay Main Aim of Drone Attack Fr ..

10 minutes ago

US Sues Snowden Over Non-Disclosure Violations in ..

10 minutes ago

US Says Intelligence Shows Cruise Missiles Fired a ..

10 minutes ago

Russia Expects Bulgaria's Gas System to Be Ready f ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.