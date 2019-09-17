Abrarul Haq plants sapling at Jilani Park

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and famous singer Abrarul Haq planted a sapling under Clean and Green Pakistan Tree Plantation Campaign initiated by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at Jilani Park, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and famous singer Abrarul Haq planted a sapling under Clean and Green Pakistan Tree Plantation Campaign initiated by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at Jilani Park, here on Tuesday.

Sharing his views with media on this occasion, Abrarul Haq stressed the need for planting maximum trees to protect the environment as a healthy environment esnured a healthy nation.

He added that the saplings, planted today, would grow up to leafy and shady trees in few years and help in overcoming the problems of pollution, which caused numerous health hazards.

PHA Director General Ghulam Farid said that trees were source of oxygen and refined the environment. He added that medicinal trees and herbs should also be planted.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Project Director Azhar Ali and Director (Headquarters) Mudassar Ijaz were also present.