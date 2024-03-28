AC Arrests Five People On Price List Violation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 10:16 PM
Assistant Commissioner Potohar Aneeq Khan along with the Magistrate on Thursday visited various areas of the Potohar Sub-division, checked the rate list in the vegetable market I-10 and arrested five people for price list violation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Potohar Aneeq Khan along with the Magistrate on Thursday visited various areas of the Potohar Sub-division, checked the rate list in the vegetable market I-10 and arrested five people for price list violation.
According to ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabbassum, the AC conducted a surprise visit on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon and checked the displayed rate lists.
During the visit, he nabbed five people and transferred them to the police station for charging excessive prices, and said that strict actions would be taken against the rate list violators.
It is pertinent to mention here that the operation against price increases, encroachment and others is ongoing daily to discourage and eliminate this practice in the future.
Recent Stories
Food minster for ensuring transparent distribution of Bardana
Russia says has evidence Moscow attackers were linked to Kyiv
PM chairs review meeting on stoppage of electricity theft
IPM survey proves biocontrol technology profitable for cotton farmers
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time
Senate elections in KP hang on reserve seat oath-taking, states ECP
UK's biggest water supplier plunges into deeper financial crisis
DG SEPA for installation of waste water treatment facilities
Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife
French parliament condemns 1961 Paris massacre of Algerians
First Inter Schools Naat Competition held in Larkana
S.Africa electoral body bars ex-president Zuma from May election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food minster for ensuring transparent distribution of Bardana3 minutes ago
-
PM chairs review meeting on stoppage of electricity theft6 minutes ago
-
IPM survey proves biocontrol technology profitable for cotton farmers6 minutes ago
-
Senate elections in KP hang on reserve seat oath-taking, states ECP6 minutes ago
-
DG SEPA for installation of waste water treatment facilities2 minutes ago
-
Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife2 minutes ago
-
First Inter Schools Naat Competition held in Larkana2 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Revenue, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi chairs meeting on land record computerization2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Food Minister Jam Khan Shoro for transparent distribution of bardana2 minutes ago
-
SC conditionally allows army courts to announce reserved verdicts53 minutes ago
-
12 suspects criminals arrests in search operation:SSP Larkana53 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi chairs meeting of SSWMB53 minutes ago