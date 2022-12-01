AC arrests hospital canteens' managers over poor hygiene conditions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Taking action on the instruction of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Assistant Commissioner University Town, Sayeda Zainab Naqvi on Thursday paid surprise visits to various hospital canteens to inspect the condition of food items and cleanliness.

Zainab Naqvi visited the canteens of Afridi Medical Complex, Mercy Hospital and Khyber Teaching Hospital and expressed displeasure over the poor hygiene conditions and sale of food items at exorbitant prices. Taking prompt action over the situation, she arrested the managers of these canteens.

On the occasion, she said no one would be allowed to play with the lives of people adding no leniency would be shown in this regard. She directed the canteen owners to rectify the situation otherwise further stern legal action would be initiated against the violators.