AC inspects Patwar Khanas in Paroa tehsil

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paroa Karamat Ullah, on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan, visited different Patwar Khanas in Paroa tehsil and inspected the records and attendance of the staff on Wednesday.

During his visit, the AC directed the Patwaris to resolve public issues on priority, saying, there should be no dishonesty of any kind in the affairs of the people.

He inspected the revenue records, Jamabandi and transfer registers.

The assistant commissioner issued special instructions to the Patwaris concerned for ensuring immediate redressal of the problems and difficulties being faced by the people coming to their offices.