AC Islamabad Inspects Fuel Stations In Nellore
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Nellore Uzair Ali on Friday inspected petrol pumps in PS Shehzad Town and Khanna areas against rate violations and irregularities.
During the inspection, one person was caught for flagrant violation and immediately transferred to the police station for further legal action, ICT spokesperson Dr Abdullah Tabasim said.
Additionally, four individuals were fined heavily as a result of non-compliance with the rules and regulations.
The Assistant Commissioner of Nellore went a step further by issuing a stern warning to all petrol pump owners, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the prescribed standards.
Any instances of non-compliance will be met with even stricter measures, he added.
