Open Menu

AC Islamabad Inspects Fuel Stations In Nellore

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM

AC Islamabad inspects fuel stations in Nellore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Nellore Uzair Ali on Friday inspected petrol pumps in PS Shehzad Town and Khanna areas against rate violations and irregularities.

During the inspection, one person was caught for flagrant violation and immediately transferred to the police station for further legal action, ICT spokesperson Dr Abdullah Tabasim said.

Additionally, four individuals were fined heavily as a result of non-compliance with the rules and regulations.

The Assistant Commissioner of Nellore went a step further by issuing a stern warning to all petrol pump owners, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the prescribed standards.

Any instances of non-compliance will be met with even stricter measures, he added.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Station Nellore All

Recent Stories

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

2 hours ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

2 hours ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

21 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

22 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

24 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

24 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan