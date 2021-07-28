UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Khanpur Seals Many Boat Terminals Over Rules Violation

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

AC Khanpur seals many boat terminals over rules violation

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration Haripur Wednesday sealed many boat terminals at Khanpur lake owing to overloading and nonavailability of life jackets.

Talking to the media Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Khanpur Syed Kamran Shah said that Assistant Commissioner Khanpur took notice of public complaints inspected boat terminals, checked life jackets and fares.

"We would not let anybody play with the lives of tourists at Khanpur Lake",he said.

Some of the boat owners did not keep life jackets for the tourists while many of them were found guilty of overcharging.

He further said that AC Khanpur also stopped the boat owners to use petrol and diesel engine for the safety of the tourists, they were directed to use standard engines for the boats.

TMO stated that district administration is also ensuring the provision of quality services at Lake Khanpur following the Coronavirus SOPs, this is also the responsibility of the tourists to obey the SOPs and enjoy the beauty of the lake.

Related Topics

Petrol Haripur Khanpur Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 44 more lives, positivity ratio re ..

5 minutes ago

Morocco extends state of health emergency for anot ..

5 minutes ago

Seven held with weapons in sargodha

5 minutes ago

Army troops assisting civil administration amid he ..

5 minutes ago

Kite sellers arrested during raid

22 minutes ago

Pakistan Post to organize an online 'Khuli Katcher ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.