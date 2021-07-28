AC Khanpur seals many boat terminals over rules violation

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration Haripur Wednesday sealed many boat terminals at Khanpur lake owing to overloading and nonavailability of life jackets.

Talking to the media Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Khanpur Syed Kamran Shah said that Assistant Commissioner Khanpur took notice of public complaints inspected boat terminals, checked life jackets and fares.

"We would not let anybody play with the lives of tourists at Khanpur Lake",he said.

Some of the boat owners did not keep life jackets for the tourists while many of them were found guilty of overcharging.

He further said that AC Khanpur also stopped the boat owners to use petrol and diesel engine for the safety of the tourists, they were directed to use standard engines for the boats.

TMO stated that district administration is also ensuring the provision of quality services at Lake Khanpur following the Coronavirus SOPs, this is also the responsibility of the tourists to obey the SOPs and enjoy the beauty of the lake.