AC Reviews Floods Situation In River Ravi
Published August 29, 2025
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Mumtaz Lakhvara on Friday visited flood affected areas and review flood situation in River, Ravi.
The Tehsil Administration’s spokesman said the inflow of water in the river was recorded 131,890 cusec, adding the river was experiencing high flood.
He said the tehsil administration and Rescue 1122 team were shifting the people and cattle heads to safer places.
The water inflow recorded decrease 1900 cusecs in the water level in the river , he added.
APP/mjm/378
