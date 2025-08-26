AC Takes Action Against Illegal Mining
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Lachi, Salman Yousuf, on Tuesday, the authorities took a surprise action in the Karapa area against illegal gold mining.
During the snap checking, violations of Section 144 were reviewed and effective action was taken against the elements involved in illegal activities.
According to the details, due to the increase in incidents of illegal placer gold mining (search for canal and sandy gold) in Karapa and its surrounding areas in recent days, the district administration has decided to take strict measures.
Following the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, the AC Lachi, along with the police and other relevant agencies, conducted a snap check in the area, where suspicious machinery, equipment and people were closely monitored.
On this occasion, the AC said while talking to the media that illegal mining was not only theft of natural resources, but it also damaged the ecosystem and was against the public interest.
He warned that the district administration was following a zero-tolerance policy against such elements and strict legal action would be taken against those who break the law.
The district administration has also appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious activity related to
illegal mining to the concerned authorities, so that the precious mineral resources could be protected.
APP/azq/378
