Nearly 150,000 Moved To Safety As Sutlej Swells, Flood Risk Escalates: NDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Nearly 150,000 people have so far been relocated to safer areas from flood-prone regions following early warnings and alerts issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) regarding rising water levels and potential flooding.

Acting promptly on an advance alert issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab initiated large-scale evacuation operations in vulnerable districts following the swelling of the Sutlej River. Emergency response teams were deployed, and all concerned departments were placed on high alert to safeguard public life and property.

According to official figures, shared by NDMA, evacuations include 89,868 residents from Bahawalnagar, 14,140 from Kasur, 2,063 from Okara, 873 from Pakpattan, 361 from Bahawalpur, and 165 from Vehari.

NDMA stated that approximately 40,000 people had already moved to safer locations soon after the initial alerts were issued.

The NDMA has directed all institutions and emergency services to remain vigilant, urging citizens to avoid rivers, streams, and low-lying areas, refrain from unnecessary travel, and follow safety instructions disseminated through television, radio, mobile alerts, and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app.

