Nearly 150,000 Moved To Safety As Sutlej Swells, Flood Risk Escalates: NDMA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Nearly 150,000 people have so far been relocated to safer areas from flood-prone regions following early warnings and alerts issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) regarding rising water levels and potential flooding.
Acting promptly on an advance alert issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab initiated large-scale evacuation operations in vulnerable districts following the swelling of the Sutlej River. Emergency response teams were deployed, and all concerned departments were placed on high alert to safeguard public life and property.
According to official figures, shared by NDMA, evacuations include 89,868 residents from Bahawalnagar, 14,140 from Kasur, 2,063 from Okara, 873 from Pakpattan, 361 from Bahawalpur, and 165 from Vehari.
NDMA stated that approximately 40,000 people had already moved to safer locations soon after the initial alerts were issued.
The NDMA has directed all institutions and emergency services to remain vigilant, urging citizens to avoid rivers, streams, and low-lying areas, refrain from unnecessary travel, and follow safety instructions disseminated through television, radio, mobile alerts, and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nearly 150,000 moved to safety as Sutlej swells, flood risk escalates: NDMA22 seconds ago
-
29th death anniversary of Khalida Riyasat being observed10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army establishes medical camps, distributes ration in flood-hit Balakot20 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris struggle's success for freedom written on wall : J&K Forum40 minutes ago
-
Grand Search & Strike Operation against terrorists in Lachi's hilly areas underway, temporary ambush ..40 minutes ago
-
Assistant Commissioners Khanpur and Ghazi conduct surprise visits, review public facilities40 minutes ago
-
Minor killed after being hit by water tanker in Layyah40 minutes ago
-
Indian SC to hear IIOJ&K Statehood Case on Oct 10, declines urgent listing50 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted50 minutes ago
-
10 injured in a bus-trailer collision1 hour ago
-
Director, UADA transferred, Abdul Hadi appointed new Project Director1 hour ago
-
Cleanliness being monitored strictly:Commissioner1 hour ago