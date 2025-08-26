Two killed, five injured in road accident near Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) At least two people were killed and five others sustained serious injuries in a collision between a passenger van and a tractor trolley on Kohat Road near Khanda Chowk on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel and rescue officials, the accident occurred when a van traveling from Rawalpindi to Kohat collided with a tractor trolley due to speeding.

Gul Nawaz died on the spot, while six others, including a woman, were injured.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to Tehsil Hospital Fateh Jang after providing first aid. Later, the injured woman, identified as Aisya Bibi, succumbed to her injuries.

Hospital sources said the condition of two of the injured remains critical.