AC visits THQ hospital to review facilities

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam paid a visit to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital on Wednesday to inspect outpatient services and other healthcare facilities.

During the visit, the AC thoroughly reviewed the OPD, emergency unit, and various wards, assessing the quality of medical services being provided to patients.

He expressed satisfaction over the presence of doctors in their respective OPD rooms and their attentiveness toward patients.Farooq Azam directed the hospital administration to continue efforts to improve patient care, ensure cleanliness, and maintain adequate availability of essential medicines.