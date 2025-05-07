Open Menu

AC Visits THQ Hospital To Review Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM

AC visits THQ hospital to review facilities

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam paid a visit to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital on Wednesday to inspect outpatient services and other healthcare facilities.

During the visit, the AC thoroughly reviewed the OPD, emergency unit, and various wards, assessing the quality of medical services being provided to patients.

He expressed satisfaction over the presence of doctors in their respective OPD rooms and their attentiveness toward patients.Farooq Azam directed the hospital administration to continue efforts to improve patient care, ensure cleanliness, and maintain adequate availability of essential medicines.

Recent Stories

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chie ..

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..

37 minutes ago
 The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

45 minutes ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

19 hours ago
District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

19 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

19 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

19 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

19 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

19 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan