AC Visits THQ Hospital To Review Facilities
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam paid a visit to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital on Wednesday to inspect outpatient services and other healthcare facilities.
During the visit, the AC thoroughly reviewed the OPD, emergency unit, and various wards, assessing the quality of medical services being provided to patients.
He expressed satisfaction over the presence of doctors in their respective OPD rooms and their attentiveness toward patients.Farooq Azam directed the hospital administration to continue efforts to improve patient care, ensure cleanliness, and maintain adequate availability of essential medicines.
Recent Stories
The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC visits THQ hospital to review facilities7 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Pakistan Army7 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements in place for PSL matches7 minutes ago
-
India’s blatant aggression erupts widespread protest across KP17 minutes ago
-
Dera police nab eight accused including three women involved in immoral activities17 minutes ago
-
Departments ordered to maintain readiness as per ‘War Book’17 minutes ago
-
GCWUS concludes women empowerment programme27 minutes ago
-
19 gamblers arrested27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan united against enemy aggression; Shafqat Ali Shah27 minutes ago
-
Gen Asim a man of steel, Rafael myth debunked: says Abdullah Gul27 minutes ago
-
Pakistani nation ready to defend homeland: Ulema Council chief27 minutes ago
-
Entire nation stands by armed forces: PITB chief27 minutes ago