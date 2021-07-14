ACB approves plan for Illegal building : Mushtaq Ghani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Wednesday said that Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) comprising 70 percent area of the city approved plan for illegal building in the city.

He also directed Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Cantonment Board Abbottabad (CBA) by fulfilling their duties immediately remove encroachment on natural water drainage systems and Nullahs.

The Speaker said this while chairing a meeting regarding reviewing the damages done by torrential rains in the district and the removal of encroachment at the DC office.

He informed the meeting that he had discussed the damages caused by heavy downpours and floods in Abbottabad city with Chief Minister KPK. The chief minister assured for the provision of relief to the masses and also promised the reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure, he added.

He said that the provincial government would not let the masses alone when they are facing natural calamity and would provide all possible resources to help them, while directing concerned officers speaker KP said that immediately remove encroachment on all ravines and nullahs. He also directed the affectees to submit their losses report in the DC office for relief.

The speaker directed all concerned departments to immediately reconstruct damaged roads, bridges, or open blocked roads caused by flash floods owing to heavy rain, also reconstruct Ayub Bridge Havelian and provide an alternative route to heavy traffic.

He said that Chief Minister KP has already approved funds for the reconstruction of the damaged Nowshera Kalomaira Bridge while the civil work would start on an emergency basis, the provincial government had already provided all needed relief goods.

Talking about the main Mansehra road widening project Mushtaq Ahmed said that if NHA completed the work on time then the situation during the heavy rain could be different, now all remaining work should be done immediately.

He said that the flood triggered by heavy downpour caused destruction at Ayub Medical Complex needs permanent solution, small industrial estate drain should be diverted to somewhere else.

The Speaker also directed CEO Cantonment Board Abbottabad to remove waste and debris from cantonment areas and also remove encroachment from ravines and nullahs and submit a report within 15 days. He also appreciated Rescue 1122 for their efforts during the flash flood and heavy rain.

Secretary Relief KP while speaking said that we would provide all sorts of relief to the afeectees. Earlier DC Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir briefed the meeting regarding the damages done by the heavy rain.

In the meeting, KP Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi, PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, Chairman DADEK committee MPA Nazeer Abbassi, PML-N PMA Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, Secretary Relief KPK, DC Abbottabad, GM Sui Gas, GM NHA, Revenue department official, Irrigation, CEO Cantonment Board Abbottabad, Rescue 1122 and others were also present.