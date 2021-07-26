Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said the opposition accept it or not, but it is a stark reality that the opposition parties have been defeated out and out by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general election 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said the opposition accept it or not, but it is a stark reality that the opposition parties have been defeated out and out by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general election 2021.

"The sooner Maryam Nawaz Sharif understands the truth, the better for the opposition", he said while talking to PTI delegations from various districts at the Governor's House here on Monday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the opposition has always indulged in confrontational politics but now they should accept the results of Azad Kashmir polls by putting egos aside because the people have rejected the stance of opposition and have expressed confidence in PTI and the policies of the Federal government.

He said the PTI will not disappoint the people of Azad Kashmir and the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfill the promises made to them.

Thanking the Kashmiri people for reposing their confidence in the PTI leadership through their ballot, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said PTI victory in the AJK elections is a nightmare for the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said PTI has emerged as the largest political party in the country which enjoyed supports of the masses, adding that its success in the Azad Kashmir is a great milestone in the history of Kashmir.

Congratulating the successful candidates, he said by supporting the change, Kashmiri people have supported ambassador of Kashmir Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the success of PTI in Kashmir is dedicated to hardworking PTI workers who canvassed Imran Khan's message in the length and breadth of the valley.

The Governor Punjab said the government is ready for electoral reforms to make the elections in the country completely transparent but the opposition is running away from electoral reforms.

Sarwar invited the opposition to work with government to make the electoral system transparent, so that the defeated political party did not point fingers at anyone.

He said the PTI has raised voice all over the world for the victims of Indian atrocities in Kashmir and for their freedom.

In no ambiguous terms, he said atrocities against Kashmiris by the Indian army at the behest of the premier Narendra Modi tantamount to the worst kind of terrorism in the history of mankind, adding that peace cannot be established in the region until Kashmir wins freedom.

He further said 220 million Pakistanis stand united with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.