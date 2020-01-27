Accident claims two lives, leaves one injured in Sehwan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries as a trolly hit a motorcycle near Ameeri Road in Sehwan on Monday morning.

According to rescue officials the motorcycle was coming in high speed and hit the trolly while taking a turn which led the occurrence of this ill-fatted incident, a private news channel reported.

The rescue officials shifted bodies and injured to a nearby hospital for themedico-legal process with the help of locals, they stated.