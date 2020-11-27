Accountability Court dismisses acquittal pleas of co-accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday dismissed the acquittal pleas of co-accused in separate references against Ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gilani pertaining to award of a media campaign contract to a private firm and EX-PM Shaukat Aziz in illegal appointment case.

The court ordered all accused to ensure their attendances on next date for indictment process.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan was hearing references against former prime ministers and co-accused.

During the hearing, the court announced the reserved judgment in both the separate references.

The co-accused Liaqat Jatoi, Dr Basharat Hassan Bashir, Ghulam Nabi, Ismail Qureshi and Yousuf Memon had filed acquittal pleas to the accountability court in reference against Shaukat Aziz, which were turned down.

The court Instructed all the accused to ensure their attendance on next hearing and adjourned the case till December 22.

It may be mentioned here that the court has already declared former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz as absconder due to continuous absence from proceeding.

Meanwhile, the same court also rejected the acquittal pleas of accused in a reference against Yousaf Raza Gilani pertaining to misuse of powers.

The court announced the decision on acquittal pleas of the co-accused including Muhammad Saleem, Farooq Awan, Syed Hassan Shako and Riaz Asher Siddiqui.