Accused Approaches IHC For Removal From ECL

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in a plea seeking removal of name of All Pakistan Project Company's owner from ECL in a reference of looting public.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the company owner Adam Amin.

His lawyer contended that the trial court had returned reference against his client to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court asked that why the petitioner had not named the anti graft body as respondent in the case. The lawyer said that the reference had been terminated against his client that's why they had only named the interior ministry in the case.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till October 6.

