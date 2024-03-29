Open Menu

Accused Of Raping Mentally-challenged Girl Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) On special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the accused of raping a mentally-challenged girl was arrested within a few hours. Layyah police arrested the accused Abrar with the help of modern technology. The CCTV footage of the accused taking the girl away from the hospital has also come to surface.

