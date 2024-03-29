Accused Of Raping Mentally-challenged Girl Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) On special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the accused of raping a mentally-challenged girl was arrested within a few hours. Layyah police arrested the accused Abrar with the help of modern technology. The CCTV footage of the accused taking the girl away from the hospital has also come to surface.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA cracks down on parking violations across city6 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore DG vows justice and compensation for victims6 minutes ago
-
Court awards death sentence to a criminal in murder case6 minutes ago
-
18 bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, kite sellers netted16 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement begins in district Sanghar, no role of middlemen: DC16 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan card26 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 177 connections of defaulters26 minutes ago
-
SHO, entire staff of police station suspended for taking bribe from kite makers26 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Mujaddid Alf Sani's Urs: Ministry executes computerized ballot for 200 devotees26 minutes ago
-
52 housing schemes declared illegal26 minutes ago
-
Shahid Hameed Rind appointed as Balochistan Spokesperson26 minutes ago
-
Arts Council board meeting held26 minutes ago