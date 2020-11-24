ACE retrieve 16 kanals of state land

Anti Corruption Establishment retrieved over 16 kanals of agriculture state land from land grabbers in Sargodha district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment retrieved over 16 kanals of agriculture state land from land grabbers in Sargodha district.

ACE authorities Tuesday said that Regional Director Anti Corruption Establishment Sargodha, Khalid Masood came to know that some influentials of chak 71 NB had occupied over 16 kanal agriculture land valued at Rs 30.

2 million in collusion with the officers of Revenue department.

On the inquiry report of Assistant Director (Monitoring), Nisar Ahmed Joyia, the ACE authorities and district administration retrieved the state land from the accused. Further investigation was underway.