ACS Orders Completion Of Children Hospital Up-gradation By Dec 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2023 | 06:56 PM

ACS orders completion of Children Hospital up-gradation by Dec 31

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Additional Chief Secretary (ASC) South Punjab Captain (Retd) Saqib Zafar has said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi was paying special attention to the health sector development and hospitals in South Punjab were being upgraded on his direction.

A sum of Rs. 22.9 million was being spent on up-gradation and revamping of the Children's Hospital Complex in Multan, he said while inspecting the ongoing up-gradation work at Children's Hospital here Thursday.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare South Punjab Afzal Nasir Khan, Hospital administration and Chief Engineer Building Department were also present.

The ACS directed that the project should be completed Dec 31, maintaining high standards of construction.

He visited Emergency, OPD and Pathology Departments besides Child Life Emergency.

He said that establishment of the Child Life Emergency was the result of MoU signed between Health Department and an NGO, and the unique project was made possible by virtue of sincere efforts made by the caretaker chief minister.

