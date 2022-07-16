UrduPoint.com

Acting Mayor Vows To Solve Problems Of Aurat Foundation

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Acting Mayor Haji Muhammad Jameel on Saturday vowed to solve the problems of Aurat Foundation on a priority basis and said the organisation will be equipped with all possible facilities because of its great contribution towards the rights of women.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Aurat Foundation Passion Program Project Officer Ayesha Rehman at his office. They discussed the annual development plans and problems faced by the foundation.

While briefing the acting mayor, she said that the foundation was working to empower women, which includes providing women's rights, ensuring women's safe participation in politics, no violence against women, asking their will at the time of marriage, and giving a share in inheritance.

Rehman said that Aurat Foundation and South Asia Partnership-Pakistan were jointly running the 'Democracy and Empowered Women (JAZBA)' programme in Peshawar district, in collaboration with WLG, WVNA and Youth Group to strengthen women.

She further said that in most areas, there were no street lights and the residents were facing problems.

She said that in some areas, there was no sewing and embroidery centre for women. Therefore, the PPO suggested that an embroidery centre should be established in different areas.

She said a dispensary under construction should be completed as it had been pending since a long time.

On the occasion, Acting Mayor Peshawar said that all genuine demands of the organisation would be met on priority basis and no laxity would be tolerated. He also ensured provision of street lights wherever required and said that sewing and embroidery centres would also be established, besides completion of the dispensary under construction.

In islam, the acting mayor said, women have the right to inherit property and to be asked of their will at the time of marriage.

