Action taken against petrol pumps, brick kilns

(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :District Administration on the direction Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Thursday checked petrol pumps as per law and regulations prescribed by the government.

Fuel stations were fined for violating the laws while some brick kilns that were using raw material for heating which is dangerous to environment and human health were also fined.