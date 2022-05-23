ADC chairs rain emergency meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Deputy Commissioner -1 Najeeb ur-Rehman Jamali has directed all relevant officers to ensure all arrangements for tackling rain and flood situation and submit a contingency plan to district administration after completing necessary paperwork

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner -1 Najeeb ur-Rehman Jamali has directed all relevant officers to ensure all arrangements for tackling rain and flood situation and submit a contingency plan to district administration after completing necessary paperwork.

He issued such directives while chairing a meeting in his office to review arrangements made to face any untoward situations during rainfall, according to a handout issued by District administration on Monday.

He directed officers of relevant departments to start cleaning of nullahs and ensure availability of drainage pumping stations and repair non-functional machines so that accumulated water during rain could be washed out and people take sigh of relief.

He directed officers concerned to complete work till 5 June after which district administration will visit areas for inspection.

DC asked representatives of DHO Badin, Indus Hospital and PPHI to prepare a contingency plan for rain emergency and set up control rooms.

He said that at present Malaria, Skin and abdominal diseases were common therefore availability of medicines, paramedical staff and doctors should be ensured.

Among others District Health officer Badin Sher Muhammad Noonari, Assistant Commissioners and officers of HMC, HESCO and other relevant departments were also present on the occasion