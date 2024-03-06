Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Layyah police arrested three accused on Wednesday, just a day after they had raped a paramedic at gun point at her home.

Additional Inspector General Police, south Punjab Kamran Khan commended Layyah police for its swift action in dacoity-cum-rape case. During visit to the residence of the rape victim, Kamran Khan pledged to take the case to its logical conclusion with punishment to the accused as per law.

Layyah police employed modern technology and successfully traced and arrested the accused Fayyaz, Imran and Manzoor Hussain.

Addl. IGP said that Anti Women Harassment and Violence Cell has been made fully functional across Punjab for protection of women. He sympathized with the victim and promised to provide justice. He said, police was committed to give a sense of security to girl students, housewives and working women to enable them work in a peaceful environment.

DPO Layyah Asad Ur Rahman, SP Legal south Punjab Hakim Nol accompanied the Addl IGP on the occasion.