Open Menu

Addl. IGP Commends Layyah Police For Arresting Gang Rape Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused

Layyah police arrested three accused on Wednesday, just a day after they had raped a paramedic at gun point at her home

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Layyah police arrested three accused on Wednesday, just a day after they had raped a paramedic at gun point at her home.

Additional Inspector General Police, south Punjab Kamran Khan commended Layyah police for its swift action in dacoity-cum-rape case. During visit to the residence of the rape victim, Kamran Khan pledged to take the case to its logical conclusion with punishment to the accused as per law.

Layyah police employed modern technology and successfully traced and arrested the accused Fayyaz, Imran and Manzoor Hussain.

Addl. IGP said that Anti Women Harassment and Violence Cell has been made fully functional across Punjab for protection of women. He sympathized with the victim and promised to provide justice. He said, police was committed to give a sense of security to girl students, housewives and working women to enable them work in a peaceful environment.

DPO Layyah Asad Ur Rahman, SP Legal south Punjab Hakim Nol accompanied the Addl IGP on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Visit Women

Recent Stories

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

5 minutes ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

5 minutes ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

5 minutes ago
 US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

5 minutes ago
 Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Ban ..

Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town

6 minutes ago
 PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's p ..

PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization

9 minutes ago
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores

27 minutes ago
 UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR C ..

UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR Congo clashes

26 minutes ago
 PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar

PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar

26 minutes ago
 Upgradation of offices of women police officers be ..

Upgradation of offices of women police officers being completed rapidly: IG Punj ..

26 minutes ago
 PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's p ..

PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization

26 minutes ago
 New York to deploy state troops on subway

New York to deploy state troops on subway

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan