Adjournment motion on law, order situation approved for debate in PA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday approved an adjournment motion for debate regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

Jamaat-e-Islami MPAs Inayatullah Khan, Sirajuddin and Humera Khatoon jointly moved the adjournment motion on worsening law and order situation in Malakand division and merged districts.

JI Inayatullah Khan said that incidents of target killing are being reported from different areas of the province, adding that DSP along with officers of law enforcement agencies were taken hostage in Swat and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Liaqat Ali Khan was attacked in Dir Lower Maidan area in which four people were martyred.

The House also offered Fateha for departed souls of security forces martyred in different areas of the country and brother of Liaqat Ali MPA.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Leader of ANP, Sardar Hussain Babak in his question said that the government has excluded Constituencies of all members of the opposition from Asian Development Projects.

He said that the government has stopped the funds of the opposition members to create rift among workers and political leaders.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Communication Riaz Khan said that the government was carrying out doing development work in all the districts of the province without any discrimination. He said that health, education and other major projects are being carried out in opposition constituencies.

Rehana Ismail of JUIF said that six years had been passed to the constitution of Task Force for Human Rights but until now only two meetings of the force had been convened.

Labor Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that the government was taking practice steps to make the task force active.

He said that the rules for the task force had been amended and in case of any complaint, citizens would file a complaint through a letter and clearly point out the human rights violations, adding that the punishments were being determined according to the violations of human rights.

Later, the Upper Swat Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was tabled in the House by Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai. The proceedings of the House were adjourned till 1400 hours on Monday.