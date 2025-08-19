Lahore Green Corridor project to help curb smog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Lahore Green Corridor Project jointly launched by the Punjab government and Pakistan Railways

will not only help combat smog and other environmental challenges but also improve Lahore’s urban

landscape.

The Rs 2.53 billion project is designed to convert nearly 700 kanals of land into lush greenbelts, recreational zones, and cultural spaces, marking the first such initiative along a railway track in South Asia, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The project would stretch along 40 kilometers of railway land from Shahdara in the north to Raiwind in the south of the city and was expected to be completed within a year.

Pakistan Railways Director Babar Raza , told Wealth Pakistan that Pakistan Railways would provide the land for the purpose, while the Punjab government would bear the cost of developing the green corridor. He said this was the first project of its kind in South Asia. He said if successful, the Pakistan Railways would consider offering land for similar projects in other cities like Karachi, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Quetta and Multan.

The proposed corridor would feature jogging tracks, walkways, gazebos, open gyms, badminton and volleyball courts, children’s play areas, benches, dustbins, food carts, tuck shops and water bodies.

Dedicated cycle tracks would be constructed, while disused passenger coaches would be creatively transformed into cafés and digital libraries.

The corridor would be completed in four phases: Shahdara to Lahore Railway Station, Railway Station to Walton, Walton to Kot Lakhpat and Kot Lakhpat to Raiwind. Each stretch will include greenbelts and recreational facilities for the public.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) spokesperson Nabeel Ali told Wealth Pakistan that PHA would execute the scheme after receiving formal approval from the Punjab government. He said the PHA would be responsible for developing 33 green belts and landscaping. He said work would commence soon after getting the Punjab government’s go-ahead.

He said that the Authority would create an ambiance within the corridor that would be attractive and pleasant for passengers and visitors.

The Punjab Housing Department had already submitted the project’s PC-1 to the Planning and Development Department for formal approval. The required funding would be provided through a supplementary grant from the chief minister.