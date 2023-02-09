UrduPoint.com

Admin Foils 26 Bids To Smuggle 13,268 Wheat, Flour Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and Potohar Divison police foiled 26 bids to smuggle 13,268 wheat and flour bags during the last five days, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids and rounded up 26 accused namely Javed, Nasir, Abdul Hafeez, Adnan, Shahid, Saqib, Zahid, Kamran, Waseem, and others on recovery of 13,268 wheat, flour, fine flour bags and 24 tons flour.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat and flour out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

